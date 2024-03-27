J.E. Stewart Scholarship Dinner & Dance

Clarksville, TN – The annual Joseph E. Stewart Scholarship Dinner and Southern Soul Dance was held recently at TownePlace Suites, drawing more than 240 guests who helped support the organization’s scholarship fund and other community outreach endeavors.

Three scholarships were awarded this year. Two of the recipients were on hand to receive the award and address the audience. Austin Peay State University (APSU) student Dezmond Fort hopes to enter real estate, and Kylah Lassiter is pursuing her degree in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

The organization also donates to local non-profits that benefit the community. This year’s winner was the NAACP. Guests enjoyed dinner by Chef Ricardo Brantley and music by DJ Foley, aka Big Fish.

Students interested in applying for 2025 scholarships can do so through August 18th, 2024, by contacting Willie Celestine at 931.278.6735 or by email at wceles5699@aol.com

Put the scholarship application request in the subject line.

Photo Gallery