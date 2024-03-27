Marsha Blackburn Witnesses President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis In Eagle Pass, Texas

Eagle Pass, TX – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, amid the sovereignty battle between the Biden administration and the state of Texas over the enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws.

“After taking office, President Joe Biden issued 94 executive actions in the first 100 days to open up the southern border, which has resulted in over 9.2 million illegal border crossings,” said Senator Blackburn. “In Texas, I saw firsthand how Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have stepped up to secure our border, which President Joe Biden refuses to do.”

“I also heard from border patrol, local law enforcement, and ranchers about Biden’s border crisis’s humanitarian and national security impacts. The message is clear – instead of suing Texas to keep the border open, Joe Biden needs to return to the successful policies of the Trump administration,” Senator Blackburn stated.

At Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Senator Blackburn met with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw, President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd, and members of the Texas National Guard.

Senator Blackburn viewed how Texas is utilizing buoys, barbed wire, fencing and containers to secure the border, which President Joe Biden refuses to do. As Texas has secured their border, they have seen illegal crossings drop. Senator Blackburn’s CONTAINER Act would empower border states to place temporary barriers on federal land in order to protect their communities.

Senator Blackburn heard how cartels and smugglers are utilizing TikTok to recruit children. Border officials have also seen a surge in illegal immigrants coming from China, which is the fastest growing group crossing our border.

Senator Blackburn met with local ranchers, local and state law enforcement, and local officials to hear how President Joe Biden’s border crisis is draining the resources of both communities and land owners along the border. Senator Blackburn heard from a ranch owner whose home was broken into by illegal immigrants while his 16-year-old daughter was home alone studying.

Background