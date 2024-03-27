Roxy Regional Theatre’s You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown has Four Performances Left

Clarksville, TN – Don’t cry! You still have four chances to Rediscover Your Childhood with our feel-good, family-friendly musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Don’t forget to take advantage of our discounts!

Remaining Showtimes

Thursday, March 28th at 7:00pm

Friday, March 29th at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 3th0 at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 30th at 7:00pm

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Starring Seth Turner (Charlie Brown), Nikki Ahlf (Lucy Van Pelt), Sal Rocha (Linus Van Pelt), Chloe LaMar (Sally Brown), Zack Wilde (Schroeder) and Alex Vanburen (Snoopy), this charming revue of songs and vignettes – featuring musical numbers “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness” – is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Eboné Amos, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is written by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.