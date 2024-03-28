APSU Baseball drops 7-5 game at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored three runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an earlier lost scoring opportunity in a 7-5 loss to Kennesaw State in Thursday Atlantic Sun Conference action at Stillwell Stadium.

Austin Peay (15-10, 4-3 ASUN) entered the ninth inning trailing 7-2 and had only one hit since the start of the third inning. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar cracked the door open with a one-out double.

Right fielder Nathan Barksdale then sliced a ball back to the pitcher, where it eluded capture and resulted in runners on the corners. Center fielder John Bay doubled to drive in the Govs’ first run of the frame.

First baseman Justin Olson walked to load the bases, and catcher Gus Freeman saw the first pitch of his plate appearance hit him to drive in a second run. Second baseman Ambren Voitik grounded out, scoring another run and pushing the tying run to second base. However, Kennesaw State turned to closer Tanner Franklin, who induced a groundout to end the game and notch his fourth save.

The APSU Govs will look back at the fourth inning as the lost opportunity that could have turned the tide. The Govs loaded the bases with one out and without a base hit – third baseman Brody Szako walked while Gazdar and Bay were each hit by a pitch. However, KSU starter Nolan Sliver escaped the frame by inducing a double play.

Kennesaw State (14-10, 5-2 ASUN) built on the momentum gained from the double play in its half of the inning when designated hitter Spencer Hanson hit a leadoff home run for a 3-2 KSU lead. Second baseman Hudson Mimbs added to the Owls’ momentum with a one-out, two-run home run to extend the KSU lead to 5-2.

Owls reliever Smith Pinson (1-5) then entered and held the APSU Govs to one hit from the third to the eighth innings. He picked up the win after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings.

Austin Peay State University starter Lyle Miller-Green (3-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings.

Hanson led Kennesaw State’s offense with his 3-for-3 outing. Mimbs was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Olson hit his fifth home run of the season in the second inning to highlight his 1-for-3 day at the plate. The Govs hit four doubles in the game, with Miller-Green, Szako, Gazdar, and Bay all adding to their doubles total.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Kennesaw State resume the three-game ASUN series with a Friday contest at Stillwell Stadium. The first pitch is set for 5:00pm CT.