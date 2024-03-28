APSU Women’s Basketball has Four Players Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

Clarksville, TN – Four members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team have been named to the College Sports Communicator’s All-District Team.

Sophomore Anala Nelson, juniors Abby Cater and Alyssa Hargrove, and graduate student Tiya Douglas were all named to the All-District Team.

Nelson is working on a degree in Health and Human Performance with a Public Health Concentration with a 3.61 GPA. The Columbia, South Carolina native started in 62 consecutive games and finished the season ranked second in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 129 assists and third with 4.0 assists per game.

A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Cater is completing her degree in Communication Media with a Broadcast Media Concentration and a 3.50 GPA. Cater averaged 8.5 points per game for the Governors and had a career-high of 27 points against Murray State on December 9th.

Hargrove, a Huber Heights, Ohio native, is working on a degree in Leadership Science with a Leading People Concentration with a 3.83 GPA. She averaged 4.3 points per game in her first season as a Governor, with a season-high of 11 points against Eastern Kentucky on January 6th.

Douglas, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, is receiving a master’s degree in counseling with a Mental Health Concentration and a 4.00 GPA. She averaged 3.8 points per game for the Governors, with a season-high of 13 points coming at Bellarmine on March 2nd. Douglas was also named to the ASUN All-Academic Team.