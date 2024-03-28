60.9 F
Thursday, March 28, 2024
APSU Women’s Tennis takes down Central Arkansas, 7-0

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Sweeps Central Arkansas in Conway. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisConway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up a 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference win against Central Arkansas on Thursday at the UCA Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (9-6, 5-1 ASUN) took the early lead by picking up doubles wins on courts one and two. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen defeated Nonoka Kazama and Harune Shigemasu, 6-1, on court two. On court one, Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Vichitraporn Vimuktanda and Sumomo Hamanaga, 6-4.

Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana’s match against Seohyun Park and Konomi Miyakawa on court three went unfinished at 5-3 in favor of the Governors.

Bohlen earned the APSU Govs their first singles point with a 6-3, 6-3 win on court five against Shigemasu. Leder then took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Vimuktanda on court one. Fontana defeated Miyakawa, 6-4, 6-1 on court four.

Torrealba and Pauline Bruns took wins on courts two and six, respectively. Torrealba defeated Kazama, 6-4, 6-2, and Bruns took a 2-6, 7-5, 10-1 win against Chen. Rounding out scoring for the APSU Govs was Baranov with a 6-5, 5-7, 12-10 win on court three. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Kennesaw State for an April 5th match at the Governors Tennis Courts. The game begins at 10:00am.

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Results

Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Vichitraporn Vimuktanda, 6-1, 6-2
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Nonoka Kazama, 6-4, 6-2
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Sumomo Hamanaga, 6-2, 5-7, 12-10
  4. Asia Fontana def. Konomi Miyakawa, 6-4, 6-1
  5. Luca Bohlen def. Harune Shigemasu, 6-3, 6-3
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Ting-An Chen, 2-6, 7-5, 10-1

Doubles

  1. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Vichitraporn Vimuktanda / Sumomo Hamanaga, 6-4
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen def. Nonoka Kazama / Harune Shigemasu, 6-1
  3. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana vs Seohyun Park / Konomi Miyakawa, unfinished at 5-3
Montgomery County Offices will be closed March 29th for Good Friday
