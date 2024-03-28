Austin Peay State University research symposium to showcase student excellence April 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Student Research and Innovation (OSRI), in partnership with the APSU Department of Chemistry, has announced this year’s Annual Student Research and Scholarly Activity Symposium.

This event, a highlight of the academic calendar, showcases the innovative and groundbreaking research conducted by students at Austin Peay.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 3rd. Posters will be displayed to the public from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, and oral presentations will be scheduled based on student availability.

Wednesday, April 3rd. Posters will be displayed to the public from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, and oral presentations will be scheduled based on student availability. Location: APSU Morgan University Center (MUC)

Students participating in the symposium can present their research findings in poster format or through oral presentations. The event features a public-facing poster session in the MUC Ballroom from 2:00pm-4:00pm, welcoming the Austin Peay State University community and the general public to engage with the students’ research projects.

Dr. Lisa Sullivan, chair of the APSU Department of Chemistry, founded the event and has partnered with OSRI for the last two years to expand its influence and reach on Austin Peay State University’s campus.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform for our students to share their research accomplishments with the community,” said Kelly Pitts, assistant director of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs. “Many of our presenters have already showcased their work at local and regional conferences, further solidifying Austin Peay’s reputation as a hub of academic excellence.”

The symposium is a culmination of the students’ hard work and dedication in their respective fields, with several participants having represented the Austin Peay State University College of STEM at the esteemed Posters at the Capitol session in Nashville in February.