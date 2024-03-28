Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 28th – April 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the weekend approaches in Clarksville-Montgomery County, get ready for a mix of sun and clouds. While today promises clear skies and pleasant temperatures, the forecast includes increasing cloud cover and a chance of showers towards the end of the weekend.

Expect abundant sunshine today with a high near 62°F. Winds will start from the east-northeast and shift to the northwest by afternoon.

Tonight, skies will remain clear with a low of around 40°F and a light south-southwest wind.

Sunny skies continue Friday with a high near 70°F. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday night turns mostly cloudy with a low of around 53°F and a steady south wind.

Mostly sunny conditions prevail on Saturday, offering a warmer day with a high near 76°F. Southwest winds increase to around 15 mph, bringing gusts up to 25 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers after 2 am on Saturday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 59°F.

Sunday starts with a slight chance of morning showers before clearing to partly sunny skies and a high near 78°F. South-southwest winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

It will remain mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a low of around 64°F and continued south-southwest winds.

Clouds thicken to start the workweek on Monday as the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 30% by afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 79°F and south-southwest winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Monday night brings a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8:00pm, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 62°F.

As the weekend unfolds, residents can enjoy outdoor activities under mostly sunny skies before the potential return of showers and thunderstorms by early next week. Stay updated with Clarksville Online for local weather forecasts and any changes in conditions.