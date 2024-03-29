APSU Baseball rolls to 14-2 win over Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, GA – Starting pitcher Jacob Weaver went the distance, and left fielder Clayton Gray had five RBI as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team leveled its Atlantic Sun Conference series against Kennesaw State with a 14-2 run-rule victory in seven innings Friday at Stillwell Stadium.

Austin Peay (16-10, 5-3 ASUN) won to snap a three-game losing streak. The Governors also drew even in the three-game series against the Owls. Game 3 of the series is set for Saturday at noon CT.

The Governors provided Weaver with early run support, something he had not experienced much of in 2024. In the first inning, designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit a two-run home run, and first baseman Justin Olson provided a run on a groundout to hand Weaver a three-run lead before he took the mound. It was only the second time in seven starts that Weaver had first-inning run support and the first time that support was more than a run.

Weaver (2-1) would allow a leadoff home run to Kennesaw State first baseman Brayden Eidson in the bottom of the first inning. However, he limited the Owls opportunities after that, facing just four batters with a runner in scoring position the rest of the way.

Weaver would only run into serious trouble again in the seventh inning, allowing a one-out single and back-to-back two-out singles to surrender the second run.

Meanwhile, the Governors’ offense kept plugging away and chased Kennesaw State starter Braden Osbolt (3-1) before he could complete three innings. His 2.1-inning outing was his shortest of the season, and he allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in taking his first loss of the season.

Gray secured his first RBI in the second inning following catcher Gus Freeman’s walk with a double into the right-center gap, which allowed Freeman to score from first base. Gray would later score on third baseman Brody Szako’s single, pushing the APSU Govs’ lead to 5-0.

But Gray’s biggest damage came in what proved to be the decisive fifth inning. The APSU Govs started the frame with right fielder Jaden Brown singling, second baseman Ambren Voitik reaching after being hit by a pitch, and Freeman earning a walk to load the bases. After a pitching change, Gray greeted the new pitcher with a grand slam to right field, pushing the APSU lead to 10-1.

Miller-Green would earn a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to score pinch runner Connor Gore and provide the 10-run lead, 10-1. Voitik added a three-run home run in the seventh to extend the lead to 14-1.

Weaver scattered nine hits over seven innings and walked just one batter while striking out five. It was Austin Peay State University’s third complete game this season. Weaver joins Andrew Devine, Saturday’s scheduled starter, who has two run-rule complete game wins to his credit.

Gray finished the night 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and five RBI. Miller-Green added a 2-for-4, four-RBI outing, including his season’s 15th home run. Voitik was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

KSU third baseman Isaac Bouton went 2-for-3 to lead KSU’s nine-hit outing. Eidson and pinch hitter Jackson Chirello had an RBI each.