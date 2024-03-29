Austin Peay State University Softball unable to catch Bellarmine at home, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its final-inning rally fall short versus Bellarmine Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors watched the Knights escape with a 5-2 win.

The Govs (16-17, 2-6 ASUSN) trailed 5-0 heading into their final at bat, but got a break when Kiley Hinton reached to lead-off the inning on an error by the Knights, which was followed by a single by Gabi Apiag.

Morgan Zuege would hit into a fielder’s choice, for the first out of the inning, but Kylie Campbell then brought in the APSU Govs first run of the game with a single, scoring Apiag, with a throwing error on the play also allowing Zuege to move all the way around to third and Campbell to second, with one out.

Brie Howard would then load the bases on an infield single, bringing Macee Roberts to the plate as the possible tying run.

But Roberts hit into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but driving in Zuege to make it 5-2, followed by a fly out by Skylar Sheridan to end the game.

The Knights (12-18, 4-4 ASUN) did all their scoring in the first two innings, scoring three times in the first and adding two more in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Samantha Miner (4-7) took the loss, only going an inning-plus and allowing all five runs, while Ashley Martin came in in relief and kept the APSU Govs in the game throwing six shutout innings out of the bullpen, giving up three hits and walking one, while striking out a career high nine.

Between the Lines

Brie Howard’s seventh-inning single extended her string of games reaching base to 18 straight, tying for the fifth-longest by an APSU softball player since the 2000 season.

Austin Peay State University is now 12-9 all-time versus Bellarmine.

Kylie Campbell was the lone APSU Govs to record more than one hit in the contest, finishing 2-for-4.

Megan Hodum stole her team-leading seventh base of the season.

Skylar Sheridan saw her first action in right field this spring.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes its Atlantic Sun Conference series versus Bellarmine on Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. The game begins at 12:30pm.