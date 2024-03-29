60 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 29, 2024
City of Clarksville extends free downtown parking hours to include Mondays

By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Streetside parking will be free on Mondays in Downtown Clarksville, beginning Monday, April 1st, 2024, according to an announcement from the Clarksville Parking Commission.

“We are thrilled to announce this extension to our free parking hours and encourage everyone to visit our historic downtown district with all of its incredible businesses. I’m sure there will be plenty of great pranks this April 1st (April Fool’s Day), but, with this deal, we’re not fooling around,” said City of Clarksville Building and Facilities Maintenance Director Michael Palmore.

With this change, enforcement hours for streetside meters in Downtown Clarksville will be Tuesday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm. 

Enforcement hours for the Cumberland Garage will continue to be Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm. 

Parking is free after 5:00pm and on City observed holidays.

