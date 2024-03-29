Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce April 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during April.

Wednesday, April 3rd, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00noon with guest speaker Stephanie Bilderback, APSU College of Business, at Ajax Distributing Company, 300 Warfield Boulevard. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held Thursday, April 18th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Servpro of Montgomery County, 1880 Ashland City Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business Before Hours will be held Tuesday, April 30th from 7:00am – 9:00am at Whataburger, 1602 Haynes Street. This premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Volunteer to help the community with tasks such as picking up trash, planting flowers, and general upkeep at the Great American Clean Up Day on April 27th. Gloves, vests and trash bags will be distributed. Volunteers will meet at the Montgomery County Courthouse, One Millennium Plaza, at 9:00am. The Great American Clean Up Day is part of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. Please RSVP to Mary Anderson at mcanderson@montgomerycountytn.org or Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us to register yourself or your team.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 Ambassador Program. An Ambassador of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is a very important part of the day-to-day operations of the Chamber. Ambassadors are the public relations arm of the Chamber of Commerce. They serve as the welcoming committee for grand openings and ribbon cuttings; as support at special events, Business After Hours, and ribbon cuttings; and as representatives of the Chamber as they conduct business for themselves and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information and an application, please visit Chamber Ambassadors or contact Melinda at melinda@clarksville.tn.us. Application deadline is May 31st.

Save the Date for the 119th Annual Dinner & Gala, Tuesday, June 4th, the Chamber will celebrate at Wilma Rudolph Event Center with a social starting at 5:30pm. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.