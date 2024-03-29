Nashville Sounds fall to Toledo Mud Hens 4-2 on Opening Day

Toledo, OH – The Nashville Sounds (0-1) opened their 2024 campaign and lost 4-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens (1-0) at Fifth Third Field on Friday. Despite putting runners in scoring position in each of the final three innings, Nashville failed to score any runs.

The Mud Hens took control early, going up 3-0 after two. Keston Hiura, the 2023 Sounds MVP who now is with the Tigers organization, got back at his former team with an RBI single in the first. Toledo tallied two more in the second off Sounds Opening Day starter Carlos Rodríguez (0-1).

Patrick Dorrian woke the Nashville bats up in the third inning, smashing a 440-foot blast to dead center field off the batter’s eye to get the visitors on the board. His home run was the first Sounds hit of the game and snapped Toledo’s Matt Manning (1-0) five-consecutive strikeout streak.

In the sixth, Owen Miller put the Sounds within a run with a double down the left-field line, scoring Tyler Black to make it 3-2. Nashville’s best chance came in the top of the seventh, after a Brewer Hicklen double, Vinny Capra walk, and Chris Roller single loaded the bases with nobody out. However, a pair of strikeouts and a popout to the catcher by Black ended the opportunity to tie or take the lead.

Toledo added an insurance run in the seventh before the Sounds twice put runners on and in scoring position over the final two frames. In both instances, Beau Briske (S, 1) managed to work out of trouble to secure the win.

The Sounds bullpen excelled in their role of keeping their team in the game. Kevin Herget entered in the fourth and worked a couple of scoreless innings in his Sounds debut. Ryan Middendorf followed with four consecutive outs recorded. Blake Holub allowed a run against facing his former organization, but veteran Rob Zastryzny prevented the Mud Hens from pulling away with a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth.

Rodríguez took his first loss at the Triple-A level in his second start. The Brewers prospect was charged with three runs (all earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out seven in three innings, half of Nashville’s 14 strikeouts in the game.

The Nashville Sounds continue their opening series against the Toledo Mud Hens tomorrow at Fifth Third Field. Right-hander Evan McKendry will be on the bump for Nashville. Toledo’s starter will be right-hander Keider Montero. The first pitch is set for 3:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Today’s loss snaps a two-game winning streak for Nashville on Opening Day. The last loss in the season opener also came at Toledo on May 4yj, 2021 (8-6). The Sounds are 21-25 all-time on Opening Day.

Patrick Dorrian’s solo shot was his 33rd as a Sound and 36th at the Triple-A level. It was his fifth 440+ foot home run since the beginning of 2023.

Prospect Jeferson Quero left the game after walking and being picked off at first base in the first.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The home opener is on Tuesday, April 2nd vs. St. Paul. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.