56.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeNewsNational Gas Price Average fluctuates, goes up One Cent
News

National Gas Price Average fluctuates, goes up One Cent

Don’t Get April Fooled by Wobbling Gas Prices

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – After an early spring surge, the national average for a gallon of gas spent the past week drifting up and down by a fraction of a cent before settling a penny higher at $3.53. But the break may be temporary, as gas pump prices will likely resume a spring increase.

“Uncertainty of the impact of Ukraine’s targeting of Russia’s oil infrastructure likely spiked oil prices recently,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But those concerns have abated somewhat for now, and gas prices are settling into a pattern similar to last year when the usual seasonal increase was slow and steady.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.81 to 8.72 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.3 million bbl to 232.1 million bbl. Lower demand would typically contribute to pushing pump prices lower or slowing increases, but rising oil prices have kept them elevated instead.

Today’s national average of $3.53 is 24 cents more than a month ago and 10 cents more than a year ago.

2021-2024 National Gas Price Comparison 03-28-24

Quick Stats

  • Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Utah (+26 cents), Idaho (+17 cents), Alaska (+15 cents), Nevada (+12 cents), Washington (+12 cents), Oregon (+11 cents), Wyoming (+7 cents), California (+7 cents), North Dakota (+6 cents) and Washington, DC (+6 cents).
  • The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($5.02), Hawaii ($4.69), Washington ($4.49), Nevada ($4.38), Oregon ($4.25), Alaska ($4.07), Illinois ($3.90), Arizona ($3.78), Utah ($3.76) and Washington, DC ($3.69).

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 27 cents to settle at $81.35. Oil prices fell after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 3.2 million bbl to 448.2 million bbl last week.

Although stocks increased when compared to a year ago, the current stock level is 25.5 million bbl lower than at the end of March 2023.  

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University to hold third annual Education Summit for Women Veterans
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online