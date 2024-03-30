67.4 F
Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2024 to be held May 10th

Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

API ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed annually in May, is a celebration of the rich history and diverse cultures of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

During this month, we recognize the significant contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on our country’s history, culture, and achievements. In Clarksville, the celebration will be held at Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Friday, May 10th, 2024, from 3:00pm until 9:00pm.

Attendees can visit booths representing different countries to learn about the culture of each API country represented. There will also be cultural performances/entertainment, food vendors, and door prizes.

The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is located at 8 Champion’s Way in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Come out and celebrate with us!

For more information, please visit: www.apiclarksville.org

Photos From Last Year’s Event

