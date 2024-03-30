Austin Peay State University Baseball loses at Kennesaw State, 12-11 in 10 innings

Kennesaw, GA – Leading by two runs and needing one out to end the game, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team saw Kennesaw State score the game’s final three runs and fell in the Atlantic Sun Conference series finale, 12-11 in 10 innings, Saturday at Stillwell Stadium.

Austin Peay (16-11, 5-4 ASUN) lost the three-game series to the host Kennesaw State, 2-1. Austin Peay State University ends the weekend tied for fourth place, two games behind league co-leaders Jacksonville and Stetson.

The Governors appeared to take control of the game with a three-run seventh inning. Right fielder Jaden Brown’s one-out single scored center fielder John Bay, tying the game 7-7. Catcher Gus Freeman walked to load the bases with two out. After a pitching change, left fielder Clayton Gray singled down the left field line to score two runs, giving APSU a 9-7 lead.

Kennesaw State (15-11, 6-3 ASUN) loaded the bases in the seventh, but reliever Jackie Robinson entered the game and minimized the potential damage, allowing only a sacrifice fly before ending the inning with APSU leading, 9-8.

Austin Peay State University responded by loading the bases with one out in the eighth. A wild pitch provided a run before Freeman drove in a second run with an infield single, giving APSU an 11-8 lead.

After scoring a run in the eighth, Kennesaw State saw its leadoff batter reach courtesy of a walk in the ninth inning. However, Austin Peay State University erased that leadoff runner as first baseman Justin Olson fielded a well-hit ground ball and started a double play.

Down to its last out, the Owls narrowed the deficit to a run with catcher catcher Nick Hassan’s solo home run. Third baseman Isaac Bouton followed with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. Designated hitter Spencer Hanson singled through the infield, scoring the tying run.

After denying Austin Peay State University an opportunity to take the lead in the tenth, Kennesaw State again was down to its final out in the inning. With runners on second and third and two out, Eidson singled past the pitcher into center field to drive in the game-winning run.

A game that held the promise of a pitcher’s duel with two of the ASUN’s top starting pitchers squaring off, saw both those pitchers done by the start of the sixth inning.

Kennesaw State’s Blake Aita went five innings and allowed six runs – ending a streak of 26.2 innings without allowing an earned run. Austin Peay State University’s Andrew Devine also went five innings and allowed five runs on six hits.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision for their respective team. Kennesaw State closer Tanner Franklin (1-1) picked up his season’s first win after a season-best 2.2 innings in which he did not allow a run.

Austin Peay State University reliever Luke Rolland (0-2) took the loss after allowing a run in 0.2 innings on the mound.

Freeman led the APSU offense with a 3-for-4 effort, including his first home run of the season and two RBI. Gray was 2-for-6 with three RBI. Olson and third baseman Brody Szako also had home runs.



Eidson’s game-winning RBI was part of a 3-for-6, two-RBI effort that paced the Owls. Shortstop Shamaar McDuffie was 2-for-3 with three walks and three RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes its five-game road trip with a Tuesday 6:00pm game at Evansville. APSU returns home to host Bellarmine in an ASUN series scheduled to start Friday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.