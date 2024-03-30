67.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Customs House Museum & Cultural Center holds Champagne & Chocolate

Fun at this year's Champagne & Chocolate event
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Customs House Museum and Cultural Center kicked off its 40th anniversary with Champagne & Chocolate, an event that has become the museum’s “premier winter fundraiser.”

Guests at the sold-out event enjoyed sweet and savory bites, wine and other beverages, and of course champagne and chocolate. The elegant soiree included live music from Sam Isaacs, and a silent auction.

“We raised more than $25,600 at this year’s event,” Customs House Director Frank Lott said. “It’s our second biggest fundraiser of the year, and this was our fifteenth year. It always happens right around Valentine’s Day, so it has become a great date night for young and old.”

Lott estimates that about 170 guests were in attendance. Catering was by North Meets South. As always, Lott praised the Museum Guild, saying, “They are like a well-oiled machine. They always put on a great event.”

