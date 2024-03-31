APSU Women’s Tennis will play in Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate starting Monday

Clarksville, TN – The regular season comes to a close for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team when it competes at GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Monday-Wednesday, at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foe Florida Gulf Coast at the par-71, 5,990-yard course. Cal Poly, Coastal Carolina, Evansville, Fairleigh Dickinson, Florida Atlantic, Georgetown, High Point, Marshall, North Dakota State, Ohio, Tennessee Tech, UIC, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop round out the 19-team, 104-player field.

The last time the APSU Govs played at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Erica Scutt set the program’s 18-hole (64), 36-hole (130), and 54-hole (204) individual scoring records while winning the 2022 GolfWeek Fall Challenge.

The Governors also set the program’s 18-hole (279), 36-hole (563), and 54-hole (857) team scoring records en route to a fourth-place finish at last year’s GolfWeek Fall Challenge. Three of the five Govs – Scutt, Kaley Campbell, and Maggie Glass – who played in the record-setting rounds last season- are back in APSU’s lineup for this year’s trip to Caledonia.

In Austin Peay State University’s final event before the 2024 ASUN Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Scutt leads the team off the first tee. Scutt has a team-best 72.52 stroke average this season and leads the team with 22 counting scores in 23 rounds played. Scutt also has a team-leading four rounds in the 60s and 12 rounds at even or under par this season.

Jillian Breedlove is next in line for APSU with a 76.26 stroke average this season. Breedlove ranks second on the team with 19 counting scores while playing in all 23 rounds for the Govs this season; she also has carded a pair of rounds at even or under par.

Glass, who ranks second on the team with a 75.91 stroke average this season, is next up for the Governors. Glass has recorded 17 counting scores while playing in all 23 rounds for APSU this season and has three rounds at even or under par.

After shooting a 215 and posting the eighth-best 54-hole score in APSU history in last season’s event at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Campbell is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell has a 76.26 stroke average this season and has posted 18 counting scores in 23 rounds played; she also has a pair of rounds at even or under par.

Finally, Kady Foshaug rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University with a 76.09 stroke average and 18 counting scores in 13 rounds played. Foshaug ranks second on the team with a pair of rounds in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Ohio, Tennessee Tech, and UNC Asheville for Monday’s First round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a split tee start. The Govs will begin teeing off from No. 10 at 6:55am (CT). GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.