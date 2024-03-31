Austin Peay State University guarantees admission, $1K scholarship to students with 3.0 GPA

Clarksville, TN –

as part of an ongoing effort to create opportunities for students.

“This is an excellent opportunity [to support] high school seniors by keeping college affordable,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “We offer one of the best values in Tennessee for completing a bachelor’s degree.”

“Our tuition and fees are among the lowest in the state, and our students graduate with less debt than the national average. Considering a college graduate’s first-year salary is more than $20,000 higher than high school graduates at the same age, our entire state wins by encouraging high school students to get a degree,” stated Licari.

APSU also offers a tuition guarantee, titled the Govs Guarantee, which locks tuition, fees and housing costs in for a student’s first year if they sign up for Governors Orientation by May 1st, 2024 (incoming freshmen) or enroll full-time by May 31st, 2024 (current undergraduate students or transfer students).

Interested students can visit www.apsu.edu/apply to learn more.

While standardized test scores are not required for admission, submitting those scores along with higher GPAs could open the door for more significant scholarships. A variety of scholarships are available, and applications for 2025-26 open on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu/scholarships.