Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to take part in Any given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – A trip to the Palmetto State is up next for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team when they compete at GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Monday-Wednesday, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,940-yard track. Connecticut, Delaware, Denver, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Kansas City, Long Island, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Richmond, Southern Illinois, Stephen F. Austin, USC Upstate, Valparaiso, and Xavier round out the 19-team, 100-player field.

With a 72.61 stroke average this season, Jakob Falk Schollert leads the Governors off the first tee in the penultima event of the regular season. Falk Schollert leads the APSU Govs with 23 counting scores in 23 rounds played and ranks third on the team with three rounds in the 60s and eight rounds at even or under par.

Next up is Seth Smith, who ranks second on the team with a 72.25 stroke average during his freshman campaign. Smith has carded 18 counting scores in 20 rounds played and leads the APSU Govs with five rounds in the 60s and 11 rounds at even or under par. In his last outing at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, Smith shot a seven-under 64 in the third round, which is tied for the second-best 18-hole score in program history.

With a team-leading 72.05 stroke average, Reece Britt is third to tee off for head coach Robbie Wilson. Britt ranks second on the team with 19 counting scores in 21 rounds played and 10 rounds at even or under par; he also is tied for the team lead with 50 rounds in the 60s this season.

Daniel Love is next up for the Governors with a 74.35 stroke average. Love has carded 13 counting scores while playing all 23 rounds for Austin Peay State University this season; he also has one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par.

Finally, Payne Elkins makes his fourth appearance of the season and his second appearance in the lineup for APSU. Elkins has a 74.00 stroke average and one counting score in the three rounds he has played while in the lineup; he also has carded three rounds at even or under par this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with James Madison, Ohio, and Southern Illinois for Monday’s First round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a split tee start. The Govs will begin teeing off from No. 10 at 6:50am (CT). GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men's golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.