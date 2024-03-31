69.7 F
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 31st – April 4th, 2024

Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As spring begins, Clarksville-Montgomery County prepares for a dynamic week of weather. From sunny afternoons to the rumble of thunderstorms, here’s what lies ahead:

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday, with a high near 80°F. A gentle southwest wind will blow at 10 to 15 mph.

As twilight descends Monday night, the atmosphere stirs. A chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in, eventually yielding to steady rain after 2:00am. The mercury dips to a mild 64°F, and the south-southwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph. The night holds an 80% chance of precipitation.

Come Tuesday, showers, perhaps punctuated by distant thunder, will sweep across the area. Highs hover near 73°F, and the southwest wind gains strength, gusting up to 25 mph. The chance for rain is 80%.

Showers persist Tuesday night, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Before 8:00pm, the air crackles with energy. Later, there is a slight chance for precipitation. The night’s chill settles in with a low around 41°F and a northwest wind at 15 mph.

Wednesday will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8:00am. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53°F. The west-northwest wind will be 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms flits by before 8:00pm on Wednesday night. Partly cloudy, the temperature dips to a low of 36°F. The west-northwest wind will be 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday’s high will be near 56°F. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting at times to 20 mph.

There will be areas of frost Thursday night after 4:00am. The night sky will be mostly clear with a low of around 33°F.

Clarksville-Montgomery County will see shifting weather patterns as the seasons change, with the week embracing both warmth and chill. Stay weather-aware with Clarksville Online and enjoy the changing weather conditions throughout the week.

