Nashville Sounds blank Toledo Mud Hens, 12-0

Toledo, OH – After a couple of frustrating games to begin the 2024 season, the Nashville Sounds (1-2) broke through to dominate the Toledo Mud Hens (2-1) with a 12-0 win on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

Needing a victory to avoid the three-game series sweep, Nashville scored early and often with an avalanche of runs. After back-to-back walks allowed by Brant Hurter (0-1) to start the first, an Owen Miller RBI groundout and Brewer Hicklen triple cashed in the free passes for a 2-0 lead.

The Sounds broke things open in the fourth inning after a four spot. Patrick Dorrian brought home Hicklen with a single, then Isaac Collins clubbed his first double of the day to make it 4-0. Nick Kahle also doubled, scoring two more to make it a half dozen tallies.

While the offense was piling up runs, the pitching staff held firm. Tobias Myers got the start and worked 4.0 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits with four walks and four strikeouts in his first start at the Triple-A level since 2022.

The bullpen performed even better, as Nolan Blackwood (1-0), Blake Holub, Nick Bennett and JB Bukauskas did not allow a hit over the final five innings. Only two Mud Hens reached after Blackwood entered in the fifth inning, both via walks in the eighth.

Though the game was more or less out of reach, the boys kept getting runners on and in. Nashville added three runs in the sixth, another in the seventh and a couple more in the eighth in the 12-run game. Collins added a second RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Chris Roller became the eighth Sound to log an RBI with a single that scored Tyler Black for tally number 12.

Nashville hitters combined to total 10 hits and 10 walks in the contest. Vinny Capra scored a team-high three runs, reaching five times with a pair of hits and three walks out of the leadoff spot. Roller, Patrick Dorrian and Collins had two hits each, respectively. Only Joey Wiemer did not record an RBI on the team. Capra and Hicklen also swiped second base for the first stolen bases of the young season.

The home schedule begins on Tuesday for the Sounds as they welcome the St. Paul Saints on Opening Day at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby gets the ball for the Sounds. He’ll go up against Saints starter Simeon Woods Richardson. First pitch is set for 6:35pm as baseball returns to Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black’s 16-game hitting streak came to an end after an 0-for-2 game (2 R, RBI, 2 BB). However, Black has reached base safely in each of his last 19 games with the Sounds dating back to September 5th, 2023. He’s batting .424 (28-for-66) with 22 runs, 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 15 walks during the streak.

The 12-0 win is Nashville’s largest shutout win since taking down Toledo 12-0 on August 5th, 2021 at First Horizon Park. It is the Sounds’ largest win since beating Jacksonville 17-3 on July 21st, 2023.

After going a combined 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position through the first two games, Nashville went 6-for-17 this afternoon in the same situation.

Dating back to two relief appearances at the end of 2023, Tobias Myers has not allowed a run through 7.0 innings with the Sounds (4 H, 5 BB, 11 K).

