Yellow Creek Baptist Church Hosts Spectacular Community Easter Egg Hunt

Cumberland City, TN – The grounds of Yellow Creek Baptist Church came alive with joy and laughter on Saturday, April 30th, 2024, as families gathered for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. Beneath the warm sun and gentle breeze, excitement filled the air as children eagerly awaited the festivities.

“I thought the turnout today was terrific. As a matter of fact, some of the people who have been here longer than I have said it was the largest crowd we’ve had come and see all those beautiful Children and families. It was terrific, you know, so it was an outstanding opportunity to speak to many of them and give them some things they’ll enjoy and make many dentists happy,” exclaimed Jack Fitz, interim pastor.

The highlight of the event was the presence of the Easter Bunny, who delighted kids of all ages and posed for countless photos, capturing cherished memories. With over 15,000 colorful eggs meticulously divided into age-appropriate sections, anticipation grew as participants prepared for the egg hunt adventure.

“We had at least four, maybe five egg stuffings, where people in the congregation in all the different rooms here at the church. It was just a great time of fellowship for the people to get to know each other better and stuff plastic eggs. It was great to have so many people that I wanted to invest themselves in this opportunity,” stated Fitz.

As the signal sounded, a flurry of activity ensued as children dashed across the fields, their baskets quickly filling with the treasures hidden amidst the grass. Laughter filled the air as families reveled in the thrill of the hunt, each egg promising the possibility of a coveted prize ticket.

Following the exhilarating egg hunt, attendees gathered inside the church for the eagerly anticipated prize drawings. Excitement peaked as winners were announced, with prizes ranging from Easter baskets brimming with goodies to scooters, a large mystery egg, and even a package of quick-fill water balloons. The door prize was a 12′ trampoline.

“I thought the turnout today was wonderful. The kids’ baskets were absolutely loaded with Easter eggs, so much so that they had to get some extra bags. So we had plenty of eggs for everybody. I hope that they’re leaving happy. Even if they didn’t win a prize, they should be left with lots of candy balloons, stickers, and all the sorts of prizes,” said Jasmine Atkins, Yellow Creek Baptist Church children’s leader.

Amidst the joyous celebrations, the sense of community spirit was palpable, with everyone coming together to share in the festivities. From the youngest crawlers to the oldest participants, the event brought smiles to all faces, reaffirming the importance of family and togetherness during the Easter season.

“I’m just so grateful for everybody who came. We’ve had lots of people who came and helped to make this possible. I got to meet lots of people today. It’s been a blessing to speak to so many families who have come from near and far. It was just great to have so many people in our community come out to be a part of our egg hunt,” Atkins stated.

As the day drew to a close, the echoes of laughter lingered, serving as a testament to the success of Yellow Creek Baptist Church’s cherished tradition—a truly unforgettable and heartwarming family affair.

“I just appreciated so many parents and grandparents bringing their children and grandchildren out to our Easter egg hunt. I saw a lot of them laughing and having fun, getting into it, and eating candy. It was wonderful to see families come together and enjoy a time like this,” Fitz said. We had a great opportunity to let a lot of people know we just care about them, you know.”

Yellow Creek Baptist Church will hold their Vacation Bible School for ages K-5th grade on June 10th-14th, 2024, from 5:30pm until 8:00pm. For more information, call 931.447.2600, or visit their website at www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yellowcreekbaptistchurchtn/

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.