Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 1st, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sinbad is a young male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Come for a meet and greet, take Sinbad for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Bianca is an adult female Siamese cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is a sassy little girl who wants your love and attention but wants to be the boss as well!!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Angus is a sweet, small male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is quite playful and confident and gets along with other cats and dogs. He is a bit slow at first to warm up but settles quickly. He will thrive with respectful children who will gently cuddle and spoil him.

Angus can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is a large adult female 5 year old Coonhound. She is a house hound (not hunting) fully vetted, on all preventatives, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and children. Prefers a no cat home please. She is super loving and enjoys walks but will need a little retraining on her leash manners but corrects nicely. She would love hiking and adventures and a big yard!!

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 2-3 year old female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel very clean and absolutely loves to play. She is good with other dogs and would be an excellent jogging or hiking partner. She will love a family who will take her on adventures. A fenced yard and lots of challenging toys will help channel her enthusiasm and energy.

She has been patiently waiting for her forever family to come find her. Just a side note: there is actually a stigma called “ Black Dog Syndrome” and it has been shown that unfortunately Black colored dogs are usually the last to be adopted, if adopted at all.

There is no scientific reasoning behind this but sadly it does exist. We are hoping that people will see beyond that and come meet Shamrock and see her personality shine.



If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a young male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house trained. He does well with children and other dogs with proper introductions. Loki does require a 6 foot privacy fence and a no cat home.

Loki is very smart, a quick learner and will need a family with Breed knowledge and willing to set up structure and work on his separation anxiety. He will be fine in a heavy duty sturdy kennel if needed to be left alone for a while. He has so much potential and love to give to the right family.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 3 and a half year old male Aussiedoodle. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered, HW neg. and crate and kennel trained. Titus does well with other dogs but prefers a home without children. He currently weighs 50 pounds and he will need a family committed to his grooming every couple of months to avoid matting if you are familiar with any Doodle breed.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Jewels. She is approximately 2 years old and a Pit Bull terrier mix. She is very sweet and is waiting to get fully vetted, shots and spay done. She will be ready for her new home once that’s completed but she is available now to meet if you’d love to have her join your family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Gilligan is a male one and half year old Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Gilligan is a very quiet boy and will take a minute to warm up to you. He does enjoy other kitties but no dogs please.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is an adult Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is spayed, fully vetted, good with male dogs and is more curious about cats and will possibly chase for fun. She has been around kids as young as 7 and done very well.

She loves her people and loves to snuggle and give kisses. Phoebe is an Alpha female and will need a very strong, structured leader so she will realize she does not need to be in charge. This is characteristic with these breeds so just a confident leader and structure in her world will be ideal! Lots of exercise, playtime and walks will benefit her tremendously.

If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for Phoebe and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gus is a 5 year old American Staffordshire terrier/Pit Bull terrier mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, very smart and a great couch potato! He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and on all preventatives.

Gus has done well with dogs but never been exposed to cats. He has enjoyed being with older, respectful kids and currently weighs 70 pounds! Gus’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gus or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Dopey is a 7 year old male mix breed. Talk about a cheesy smile! This guy is constantly flashing his goofy grin and winning hearts. Fully vetted, neutered, great with kids 10 and older and house/ kennel trained and comes with his own kennel.

To set up a meet and greet and an application please call or text 822.827.9015 or email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com