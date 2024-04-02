APSU Women’s Golf stays in Fourth Place after Day 2 of Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Pawleys Island, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot an eight-over 292 in the second round of GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, two shots better than the day before.

With an aggregate score of 18-over 586, the Governors held onto fourth place in the second round at the par-71, 5,990-yard course. The APSU Govs are four shots behind third-place Cal Poly and nine shots behind second-place Florida Gulf Coast. Austin Peay State University also has a one-stroke lead on fifth-place USC Upstate and a two-stroke lead on sixth-place North Dakota State.

High Point leads the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate with a two-round score of six-over 574. Coastal Carolina’s Hannah Karg is the individual leader with a score of three-under 139.

Jillian Breedlove led the APSU Govs in the second round, shooting a one-over 72 to pick up 10 spots on the leaderboard. Kady Foshaug carded a two-over 73, and Kaley Campbell shot a three-over 74 in the second round in the Palmetto State.

Breedlove, Campbell, and Foshaug are all tied for 21st in the tournament with a score of five-over 147.

The biggest mover for the Governors in the second round was Maggie Glass, who shot a two-over 73 and picked up a dozen on the leaderboard. Glass is tied for 39th in the field with an aggregate score of eight-over 150.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Erica Scutt shot an 82 and is tied for 62nd with a score of 154.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Cal Poly, Florida Gulf Coast, and High Point for Wednesday’s final round of the GolfWeek Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, which begins with a 7:30am CT shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.