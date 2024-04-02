Austin Peay State University Softball takes to the road to face Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will step out of Atlantic Sun Conference play as they head east to face Chattanooga for a mid-week contest on Wednesday at Frost Stadium, in a battle of in-state Tennessee universities. The first pitch is set for 4:00pm.

The Governors (17-17, 3-6 ASUN) enter the matchup having won their first ASUN Conference series this past weekend versus Bellarmine, while Chattanooga (24-8; 6-0 SOCON) took three games from East Tennessee over the weekend.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters today’s game batting .422, with five doubles, four triples and a home run, while scoring a team best 23 runs and driving in 20.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .367 clip, with three doubles, a triple and a team-high six home runs. She also leads the team with 27 RBIs and has scored 19 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (9-8, 2.31 ERA, 102 K’s) leads the Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (5-7, 3.41 ERA, 30 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 42 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay.

For Chattanooga, Kailey Snell leads the Mocs with a .392 batting average, including four doubles and a home run. Olivia Lipari leads the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (28), while batting .356.

In the circle, Taylor Long has been the workhorse for the Mocs pitching staff, with a 11-3 record, including a 2.19 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 73.2 innings pitched.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 3-9 all-time versus Chattanooga but has won the last two meetings between the two programs.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to become the third APSU pitcher to reach 50 career wins, eight strikeouts to move into third place all-time in career strikeouts (499), and nine K’s from becoming the third pitcher to reach 500 career strikeouts.

Brie Howard has reached base in 19 consecutive games, the fifth longest such streak by an APSU softball player since 2000.

Kylie Campbell is three hits away from becoming the 17th overall player in program history to reach 150 career hits and also becoming the fifth player to have three seasons of 50-or-more hits.

