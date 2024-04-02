Austin Peay State University’s Native Plant Sale returns for Fourth Annual Event

Clarksville, TN –

Wes Powell, Austin Peay State University’s director of Landscape and Grounds, said there are 69 species of native perennials, grasses, trees and shrubs for sale, including 20 new species and over 1,600 individual plants. Each one was grown at Austin Peay State University, and individuals can browse and purchase their favorites here.

“Our partnership with the Healthy Yards Program helped our sales tremendously last year, and we anticipate similar participation this year,” Powell said. “I am extremely encouraged by the number of people in our community who are moving toward using native plants in their landscape. Using natives is one of the fastest-growing trends in the landscaping industry because people are seeing the benefits with their own eyes.”

According to Powell, some of the advantages of growing native plants include:

Aesthetics and longevity : Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons.

: Native flowers have a wide range of colors, textures and forms and can capture interest for multiple seasons. Low maintenance: Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing.

Native plants require less overall maintenance than other plants, which reduces the need for irrigation, pesticides, fertilizer and mowing. Adaptability: Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements.

Native plants tolerate a wide range of light, soil, temperature and moisture requirements. Wildlife benefits: Native plants provide food and shelter for many insects, birds, amphibians and small mammals throughout the growing season, creating a more sustainable habitat.

Where to order and pick up plants

The Native Plant Sale only accepts online orders placed here, and all proceeds benefit Austin Peay’s Arboretum Fund of Excellence to help maintain and expand the campus arboretum.

Anyone who purchases a native plant during the sale will be able to pick up their order from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26 or 9 a.m.-noon April 27 from the campus parking lot at the corner of Eighth Street and Farris Street. Landscape and Grounds will post signage to help direct people to the pickup location.