Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month for March, Executive Chauffeurs of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Jermaine Jackson’s Executive Chauffeurs of Clarksville, Inc. was recently recognized as the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veterans Business of the Month.

Jackson, who was born and raised in Jamaica moved to New York City in the year 2000. He joined the Army soon after 9/11 and did 2 tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before being injured, overseas. Subsequent to his injuries Sgt. Jackson was medically retired, while stationed at Fort Campbell, KY.

“I used to work for a chauffeur company in New York City,” Jackson said. “I drove their limo buses and limo sprinters, so I’ve had experience in the industry.”

After getting out of the Army, Jackson moved back to New York to be with family. When the pandemic started, he chose to return to Clarksville.

“I got back here and saw how this city was building and growing. My fiance and I were planning our wedding, and we realized this type of service was nonexistent in Clarksville. The closest service we could find was in Nashville, so, in the middle of 2022 we decided to start our own.”

Jackson says Executive Chauffeurs of Clarksville, Inc. offers everything from airport transfers, to proms, weddings, corporate travel, or just an elegant night out, pretty much everything in the realm of luxury transportation.

“We mainly use luxury suv’s and limousine sprinter vans,” Jackson said. “We explain to people all the time that traditional stretch limos are cool and nostalgic, but the roof is just too low. Once you sit down, you find yourself scooting all around the vehicle. In the sprinter limos, you can stand up and walk around. There’s a lot of room.

“You also have the same amenities or even more than you would find in a traditional limo. You have TV, bar, lights, and the space to get up and move around. Some of our vans even have bathrooms.”

ECC, Inc. offers sprinters that can accommodate large or small groups. “We have the executive type suv’s which feature four opposing captain’s chairs and tables. These are great for a business meeting, or if you need to be productive on the way to the airport. Our limo-style sprinters can hold up to fourteen passengers.”

Jackson says business has been great.

“A lot of people still don’t know about our service, what we offer, and that we are here in Clarksville,” Jackson said. “We’re happy to be working with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce, and we’ve been doing some radio advertising. Currently, we are offering a chance to win a ride to the upcoming Daddy Daughter Dance.”

One of ECC, Inc’s. primary concerns is safety.

“We vet people to make sure they have the proper credentials and cdl endorsements,” Jackson said. “We run their driving records to make sure they meet our standards and are acceptable to our insurance company We only want safe drivers. We have also created a driver’s handbook that contains all our policies and procedures.

“I would say to our clients, we are safe, comfortable, and dependable. People say they can get an Uber, but we cater to you. You call us looking for service, and we go above and beyond. If you’re planning to take your wife on a date, we’re asking questions. What’s the occasion—birthday, anniversary, etc.?”

“We’ll make sure we have amenities to make your ride special, such as a bouquet of roses. We’ll customize your drink service, what is your beverage of choice – wine, champagne, we will have it on board. We can have balloons and cards. We go all out to provide our customers with an over-the-top experience.

“We are dedicated to our customers’ comfort and safety, and always strive to give them an enjoyable ride. Go to our website, www.ecctn.com. You can see all our vehicle options, our pickup locations, etc. Some options have prices listed. For others, you have to request a quote. Requests go directly to our dispatchers. They can go into further details about the time, the service, the cost, etc.”