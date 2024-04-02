Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue water outage, lane closures

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024, at 10:00pm on Crossland Avenue from Shelton Street to Elder Street and on Elder Street from Crossland Avenue to Washington Street for water valve replacement and service line repair work.

Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.

Beginning at 8:00pm, the following lane closures and traffic shifts will be effective.

Westbound lane of Crossland Avenue closed from Greenwood Avenue to the Cumberland Drive intersection

Westbound lane of Crossland Avenue closed from the Cumberland Drive intersection to Ernest Street

Eastbound lane of Crossland Avenue closed from Ernest Street to Cumberland Drive and eastbound traffic shift to outside lane

Southbound traffic on Cumberland Drive may pass through intersection; no right turn onto Crossland Avenue from Cumberland Drive

Motorists urged to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid congestion and delays.

The water valve and service line work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:00am on Thursday, April 4th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com