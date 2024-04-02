Clarksville Gas Prices are Third Highest in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices continued to fluctuate over the last week, but fortunately, the moves in pricing were more favorable for drivers. Gas prices fell three cents, on average, over last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.15 which is 14 cents more expensive than one month ago but six cents less than one year ago.

“We’re still continuing to see the fluctuation in pricing we would expect to see at the gas pump this time of year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Fortunately for drivers, prices at the pump did move slightly less expensive at the pump over last week. Barring any major shifts in the overall oil market, it’s likely that prices will fall back into the ebb and flow of the seasonal increase in pump prices in the coming weeks as we head toward the busier summer driving season,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

76% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.51 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

After an early spring surge, the national average for a gallon of gas spent the past week drifting up and down before settling at the same price as one week ago at $3.53. But the break may be temporary, as gas pump prices will likely resume a spring increase.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.81 to 8.72 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.3 million bbl to 232.1 million bbl. Lower demand would typically contribute to pushing pump prices lower or slowing increases, but rising oil prices have kept them elevated instead.

Today’s national average of $3.53 is 20 cents more than a month ago and three cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 27 cents to settle at $81.35. Oil prices fell last week after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 3.2 million bbl to 448.2 million bbl last week.

Although stocks increased when compared to a year ago, the current stock level is 25.5 million bbl lower than at the end of March 2023.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.23), Memphis ($3.21), Clarksville ($3.20)

metro markets – Jackson ($3.23), Memphis ($3.21), Clarksville ($3.20) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.05), Morristown ($3.05), Chattanooga ($3.05)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.152 $3.145 $3.188 $3.017 $3.215 Chattanooga $3.059 $3.049 $3.165 $3.002 $3.254 Knoxville $3.062 $3.063 $3.080 $2.937 $3.148 Memphis $3.218 $3.207 $3.212 $3.013 $3.153 Nashville $3.196 $3.184 3.256 $3.078 $3.138 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.