Nashville Sounds come from behind for 5-4 victory over St. Paul Saints

Nashville, TN – After a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half, the fans that stuck around First Horizon Park in the home opener were treated to a thriller. The Nashville Sounds (2-2) scored three runs late via a Yonny Hernández homer to take a 5-4 win over the St. Paul Saints (2-1) on Tuesday night.

Down 4-2 in the eighth, Brewer Hicklen led off the inning with a base hit and Patrick Dorrian followed with a walk to put two on with one out. Hernández then provided the big hit, crushing a three-run shot off former Sound Hobie Harris (0-1) to put the Sounds up for good. Enoli Paredes (S, 1) shut the door with three strikeouts for the save to deliver a home opening win.

The starting pitchers began the day dominating the contest. Aaron Ashby and Simeon Woods Richardson were locked in a pitchers duel, with both posting zeros on the scoreboard through five innings. St. Paul struck first, getting a run across in the top of the sixth before the storms rolled through just before 8:00pm central.

After the delay, the Saints put three more across to go up 4-0. Nashville answered right back as Chris Roller knocked a two-RBI single to cut the deficit in half in the sixth. Rob Zastryzny (1-0) then took over for the Sounds, retiring all six batters face in the seventh and eighth frames to take the win in relief.

Hicklen made a good first impression on the home crowd, adding two hits, two runs, a double and stolen base in his opening game in a Sounds uniform in Hit City. Hernández added the other Sounds extra-base hit with the high-flying homer.

Ashby took a no decision despite five strong innings in the start. The southpaw struck out five and walked two over five innings before being charged with three runs (all earned). The bullpen continued their dominance after the sixth, not allowing a batter to reach over the final three innings.

The first homestand continues tomorrow night in game two of the six-game series. Right-hander Janson Junk will make his first start of the 2024 campaign. He’ll face the Sounds 2022 Pitcher of the Year and 2023 Community Player of the Year Caleb Boushley, who makes his first start as a Saint. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black extended his on-base streak to 20 games, dating back to September 5th, 2023. He’s batting .420 (29-for-69) with 23 runs, 11 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

The Sounds have won each of their last three home openers, dating back to 2022.

Yonny Hernández’s eighth-inning home run was his first go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later in his career.

The Sounds’ bullpen boasts a 1.56 ERA (17.1 IP/3 ER) through four games – that’s the second-lowest mark in the International League, trailing only Gwinnett’s 1.38 ERA.

