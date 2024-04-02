Nashville Sounds release “Know Before You Go” information for 2024 Season

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced the following ballpark guidelines ahead of its home opener on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, at 6:35pm against the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins).

Digital Tickets – All tickets to First Horizon Park will be delivered digitally. Fans must use the digital tickets on their mobile phone for entry into the ballpark. Your ticket barcode includes technology to protect it, so you will not be able to use screenshots of your tickets to enter the park.

Clear Bag Policy – One clear bag permitted per person – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12”x12”x6” clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag – plus a small clutch/purse no larger than 5”x9”x2” in size. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Ballpark Entry Screening – Prior to entering the ballpark, fans have their bags checked, if applicable, and walk through a metal detector. If the device detects something, the fan will be checked with a hand-held wand, with further security follow-up, if needed. After clearing the bag check and a form of metal detection, fans will then scan their ticket for entry. If you have a special request with your bag (diaper bag, medical item, etc.), there will be a clearly marked entry lane at all ballpark entrances where staff will be ready to assist you.

Cashless Facility – First Horizon Park continues to be a 100% cashless facility. This includes the Ticket Office, all concession stands, The Band Box and the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop. In addition to credit and debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accepted at all concession stands except The Band Box and Spirited Hive 4-Top Tables.

Concessions – First Horizon Park has three main concessions stands (Music City Grill, Sulphur Dell Slices, and Hot or Not Chicken) located on the main concourse, each with a unique menu. One additional stand is located beyond the right field bar, known as The Band Box. The concourse also features multiple concessions and beer portables.

Parking – New in 2024, for all game dates, fans can pre-purchase a parking spot in the State Parking Garage when buying tickets online through Ticketmaster or our prepay parking page. Pre-purchased parking guarantees fans a spot in the garage unless they arrive later than 30 minutes after the listed start time.

There are approximately 6,000 parking spaces within a half-mile walk from First Horizon Park. Free and paid parking are available within the area. Fans are encouraged to park at the State Parking Garage located on Harrison Street between Rep. John Lewis Way North and 4th Avenue North. This garage accommodates up to 1,000 vehicles and carries a fee to park. The garage is not available Monday through Friday before 5:30pm.

All First Horizon Park policies are subject to change at the discretion of the Nashville Sounds at any time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

