Tornado Watch issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Updated: April 2nd, 2024 | 3:10pm CT

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until 9:00pm CT.

A cluster of strong thunderstorms are moving into the area and can produce tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch means Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives!

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Benton County, Cannon County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Chester County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, Decatur County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hardin County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, Weakley County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.