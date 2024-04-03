APSU Softball goes scoreless against Chattanooga, 8-0

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped an 8-0 decision to Chattanooga on Wednesday at Frost Stadium.

Austin Peay (17-18) and Chattanooga (25-8) were each held off the board through the first inning, with Brie Howard being the game’s lone baserunner on a two-out walk in the top of the frame.

Kendyl Weinzapfel tallied Austin Peay State University’s first hit of the evening on a second-inning-opening single, and advanced to second after a Mea Clark sacrifice bunt on the Govs’ next plate appearance. However, the Evansville, Indiana native was stranded in scoring position following a fly-out and ground out.

The Mocs threatened in the bottom of the second with back-to-back one-out walks, but a pop out to Kiley Hinton at third base and diving catch by Kendyl Weinzapfel in left field kept the two Tennessee foes off the board through two.

Morgan Zuege recorded her second double of the season in the top of the third, and advanced to third two batters lately, but it proved to be as far as she reached on the basepaths.

After a 30-minute weather delay, the Mocs broke the ice in the bottom of the third on a two-RBI double and ended the lead later in the inning, scoring on a single.

A scoreless fourth inning was followed by three more UTC runs in the bottom of the fifth, coming on back-to-back doubles and a single to extend the lead to 6-0.

UTC cliched mercy-rule victory on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University fell to 3-10 all-time against Chattanooga, and 2-5 all-time against the Mocs in Chattanooga.

With her first-inning walk, Brie Howard now has reached base in 20-straight contests.

Morgan Zuege tallied her second double of the season in the top of the third inning, and now has a hit in four-straight games, and six of her last seven appearances.

Kendyl Weinzapfel led APSU with a pair of hits, marking her 11th multi-hit performance of the season.

