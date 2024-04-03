Austin Peay State University announces Winners of annual Great Green Idea Sustainability Contest

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability has concluded its annual Great Green Idea contest.

This contest allows Austin Peay State University students to engage actively with campus sustainability initiatives.

Each fall semester, APSU students are encouraged to submit their eco-friendly ideas to the Sustainable Campus Fee Committee, which highlights the top three student submissions.

The first-place winner, William Campagna, an engineering physics student and longtime advocate for solar energy, expressed his desire for APSU to increase solar implementation on campus. William envisions the installation of sun-powered lamp posts and more solar shades in the campus’s parking lots. He emphasized the cost benefits of solar energy and expressed the importance of universities prioritizing their environmental impact.

Second-place winner Amanda Cooper is an agriculture major who uses sustainable practices in her home. Amanda proposed her idea of having a campus-wide tag sale where students can upcycle their clothes and items no longer needed in their dorms. Her goal is to raise awareness about overconsumption. Amanda emphasized, “You can’t change the world, but you can change your mindset on how you consume.”

Third-place winner Catalina Lizardo is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology and business administration. Her Great Green Idea, “Transumption,” targets students with limited financial resources while balancing academic expenses. Encouraging students to share and lease resources, like textbooks and other school supplies, can help reduce demand for new products and help with financial strain on campus. She shared, “I believe that every student, regardless of financial background, should have equal opportunities to access essential education resources.”