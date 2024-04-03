City of Clarksville requests Public Feedback on Draft Transportation Plan

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has completed the Safety Action Plan and requests public feedback on the draft plan.

Recent crash data and public input were used to develop projects and strategies to reduce and ultimately eliminate transportation fatalities and serious injuries in the City.

The public is invited to review the draft plan from April 4th through April 18th on the City’s website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/1247/SS4A-Grant and the Clarksville Urbanized Area MPO’s website at http://www.cuampo.com/.

In addition, a hard copy is available for review at City Hall at One Public Square, Clarksville, TN. Feedback can be provided by submitting the Google Form found on the websites.

This Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan is funded with a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The adoption of the plan will allow the City to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.