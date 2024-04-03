47.7 F
Clarksville’s First Thursday ArtWalk to be held April 4th, 2024

By News Staff
Clarksville ArtWalk. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Downtown ArtWalk Unveils Clarksville’s Vibrant Art Scene on April 4th, 2024

First Thursday Art WalkClarksville, TN – This Thursday, April 4th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration. The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Pup’s Plants + Goods
    Featuring Artist- Annalee
   – 117 A Strawberry Alley

The Vine on Franklin (ART)
    Featuring Artist- Kimberly Daniels
   – 128 Franklin Street
 

Modern Movement Real Estate    Featuring Artist- Fran Crain
   – 132 Strawberry Alley, Clarksville, TN 37040

Madeline’s Place
    Featuring Artist- Allamylle
   – 100 Strawberry Alley

Higher Level on Franklin
      Featuring Artist- Courtney Dennis
      – 137 Franklin Street

 Wedding Belles
    Featuring Artist- Keyan Firmin
   – 123 Franklin Street

 ArtLink
    Featuring Artist- McKenna Jewel, Rafael Valenzuela and Dani Olsen 
   – 98 Franklin Street

Customs House Museum
April 4th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for April’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Mis Tres Gallos food truck will be in the courtyard serving up some delicious authentic Mexican food!

Sanctuary on Main
     Featuring Artist- Chloe Ficklin

  – 334 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Trazo Meadery
  – 116 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
  – 106 North Second Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
  – Featured Artists: Matthew York, Andy King, Jeff Danault, Martin Freeman, Douglas  Charlton   – Website: www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

River City Clay
  – Featuring Jonathon Wheeler, photography
  – 115 Franklin Street

Clarksville Collection
  – 131 Franklin Street

Tattoo Technique
  – 129 Franklin Street

Beachaven Winery
  – Featuring music by Miley Henderson
  – 101 Franklin Street

First Presbyterian Church
  – 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Edward’s Steakhouse
  – Featuring Artist Patty Gabilondo
  – 107 Franklin Street

The DAC

  – Featuring The DAC Members Photographers Showcase 

Roxy Regional Theatre
  – Featuring Kitty Harvill, Peggy Bonnington, Susan Bryant, Kay Drew, Leah Foote, Jane Olson and Beverly Parker

The New Gallery (APSU)
  – Exhibition – 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition 
  – The New Gallery, 15 Henry Street
  – Exhibition details: APSU Art Walk- Preview of Student Exhibition from 5:30pm-7:30pm. 

The 56th Annual Juried Student Exhibition opens on April 8th and runs until April 24th. Awards night is April 24th from 5:30pm-7:30pm. 
 
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
