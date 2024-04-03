Clarksville’s First Thursday ArtWalk to be held April 4th, 2024

Downtown ArtWalk Unveils Clarksville’s Vibrant Art Scene on April 4th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This Thursday, April 4th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration. The gallery opening night, scheduled from 5:00pm-8:00pm, will mark the commencement of this artistic extravaganza.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Pup’s Plants + Goods

Featuring Artist- Annalee

– 117 A Strawberry Alley

The Vine on Franklin (ART)

Featuring Artist- Kimberly Daniels

– 128 Franklin Street