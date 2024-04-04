APSU Beach Volleyball heads to Chattanooga for Scenic City Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team returns to the sand when it travels southeast for Chattanooga’s Scenic City Showdown, Friday-Saturday, at the UTC Sports Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (7-9) opens the two-day event with an 11:00am CT match against Tusculum (15-8) followed by a 3:00pm match against the host Mocs (6-8). The tournament concludes with a 9:00am match against Carson-Newman (17-7), followed by the finale against UTC at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 against the tournament field, earning a pair of wins against Carson Newman last month as part of the North Alabama Tournament, and a season-opening victory against Tusculum, February 23rd. APSU’s lone loss against this weekend’s opponents came in a 3-2 decision, March 14th, in Martin, Tennessee.

The Governors went 1-2 in the Stacheville Beach Bash, March 22nd-23rd, last time they took the sand, all coming in five-set decisions. They defeated North Alabama, but dropped narrow, one-score matches to Central Arkansas and North Alabama.

Aurora Bibolotti and Kelsey Mead lead all APSU pairings with an 11-5 mark, including an 8-5 record from the No. 1 position. Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith are second among APSU pairings with a 10-5 record, featuring a 9-3 record from the No. 5 court.

This weekend’s Scenic City Showdown is Austin Peay State University’s first trip to Chattanooga since the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga during the 2022 season.

APSU is 5-4 all-time against the host Mocs and has won two of the last three meetings against the in-state foe.

Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti lead all APSU pairings with 11 wins, while Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith are 10-4.

The Governors are 3-0 all-time against Tusculum, outscoring them 11-4 in the all-time series. The Govs’ last win against the Pioneers came in a 3-2 victory in the 2024 season opener, February 23rd.

Austin Peay State University is 7-0 all-time against Carson Newman and has outscored them by a combined 34-2. The Govs’ last wins against the Eagles came March 8th-9th, when they earned 5-0 and 4-1 wins during the North Alabama Tournament.

