Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball heads to Chattanooga for Scenic City Showdown

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Returns to the Sand for Scenic City Showdown. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team returns to the sand when it travels southeast for Chattanooga’s Scenic City Showdown, Friday-Saturday, at the UTC Sports Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (7-9) opens the two-day event with an 11:00am CT match against Tusculum (15-8) followed by a 3:00pm match against the host Mocs (6-8). The tournament concludes with a 9:00am match against Carson-Newman (17-7), followed by the finale against UTC at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 against the tournament field, earning a pair of wins against Carson Newman last month as part of the North Alabama Tournament, and a season-opening victory against Tusculum, February 23rd. APSU’s lone loss against this weekend’s opponents came in a 3-2 decision, March 14th, in Martin, Tennessee.

The Governors went 1-2 in the Stacheville Beach Bash, March 22nd-23rd, last time they took the sand, all coming in five-set decisions. They defeated North Alabama, but dropped narrow, one-score matches to Central Arkansas and North Alabama. 

Aurora Bibolotti and Kelsey Mead lead all APSU pairings with an 11-5 mark, including an 8-5 record from the No. 1 position. Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith are second among APSU pairings with a 10-5 record, featuring a 9-3 record from the No. 5 court.

Sandy Stats

This weekend’s Scenic City Showdown is Austin Peay State University’s first trip to Chattanooga since the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga during the 2022 season. 

APSU is 5-4 all-time against the host Mocs and has won two of the last three meetings against the in-state foe. 

Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti lead all APSU pairings with 11 wins, while Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith are 10-4.

The Governors are 3-0 all-time against Tusculum, outscoring them 11-4 in the all-time series. The Govs’ last win against the Pioneers came in a 3-2 victory in the 2024 season opener, February 23rd.

Austin Peay State University is 7-0 all-time against Carson Newman and has outscored them by a combined 34-2. The Govs’ last wins against the Eagles came March 8th-9th, when they earned 5-0 and 4-1 wins during the North Alabama Tournament.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2024 Austin Peay State University beach volleyball season, follow the APSU Govs on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

