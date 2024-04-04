44.4 F
Sports

APSU Track to take part in Tennessee Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field travels east to Knoxville for Tennessee Invite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field travels east to Knoxville for Tennessee Invite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels east for the Tennessee Invite, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Tom Black Track in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Invite marks the first time Austin Peay State University has competed in Knoxville since the 2012 outdoor season. 

The APSU Govs look to build off of strong showing at the Margaret Simmons Invitational to open the outdoor season, which included six top 10 finishes. Lauren Lewis led the Govs with a third-place finish in the 800M.

This meet will see Amani Sharif return to field for APSU. Sharif is the the reigning ASUN long jump champion and ASUN Outstanding Freshman of the Year.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

