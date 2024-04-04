Austin Peay State University holds topping out ceremony for APSU Health Professions Building

Construction was made possible through support from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and the Tennessee General Assembly.

“This facility will prepare a new generation of Governors who will go on and become some of the top health professionals in the region,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Not only will this be the largest academic building on campus, but its four levels of academic, clinical, laboratory, and collaboration spaces will include public-facing clinics for hands-on student learning and patient care.”

Austin Peay State University’s School of Nursing and the departments of Health and Human Performance, Medical Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, Psychology, Radiologic Technology, and Social Work will be consolidated within the building.

“We have been excitedly awaiting the construction and completion of this facility,” said Kris Phillips, Austin Peay State University’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy. “This milestone puts us one step closer to seeing our students, faculty, and staff working and learning in this state-of-the-art space, which includes new labs, simulation environments, and functional clinics.”

Community members are invited to help by donating to the Health Professions Fund of Excellence, which will support scholarships, internships and clinic services for those in need.

To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Austin Peay State University Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.