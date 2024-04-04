47.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 4, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis plays home match against Kennesaw State
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays home match against Kennesaw State

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Welcomes Kennesaw State for Friday Match. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Welcomes Kennesaw State for Friday Match. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Kennesaw State in a Friday Atlantic Sun Conference 3:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (5-9, 0-5 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 loss to Bellarmine. 

Kennesaw State (10-5, 3-2 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 6-1 win at Florida Gulf Coast. Florida Gulf Coast took the early lead, winning two doubles matches. The Owls came back in singles matches, winning on courts, 1-6. 

This is the sixth meeting between the Governors and the Owls with the Owls leading the all-time series, 5-1. The Owls took the 4-0 win in last season’s matchup in Louisville, KY.  

Previous article
APSU Women’s Tennis plays Kennesaw State at Home, Friday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online