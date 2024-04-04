Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays home match against Kennesaw State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Kennesaw State in a Friday Atlantic Sun Conference 3:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-9, 0-5 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 loss to Bellarmine.

Kennesaw State (10-5, 3-2 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 6-1 win at Florida Gulf Coast. Florida Gulf Coast took the early lead, winning two doubles matches. The Owls came back in singles matches, winning on courts, 1-6.

This is the sixth meeting between the Governors and the Owls with the Owls leading the all-time series, 5-1. The Owls took the 4-0 win in last season’s matchup in Louisville, KY.