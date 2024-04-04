Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 4th–8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the week comes to a close in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect chilly mornings with widespread frost giving way to gradually warming temperatures and sunny skies.

However, the weekend brings a shift in weather patterns, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 2:00pm, so keep an umbrella handy. Expect a high near 51°F, with a brisk west-northwest wind at 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

As the night settles in Tuesday, areas of frost develop after 4:00am. The temperature dips to around 34°F, and the northwest wind maintains a gentle pace of 5 to 10 mph.

On Friday morning, widespread frost blankets the landscape, especially before 7:00am. However, the day promises sunshine. Expect a high near 56°F, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Frost continues to spread Friday night, mainly after 5:00am. The night sky remains mostly clear, and the temperature hovers around 32°F. The north wind persists at 5 to 10 mph.

Frost lingers Saturday, primarily before 8:00am. But the sun takes center stage later with a delightful high near 60°F, accompanied by a gentle north-northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

The Saturday night sky remains mostly clear, and the temperature settles around 39°F. An east-southeast wind adds a touch of movement at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds gather Sunday; by early afternoon, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature climbs to 68°F, with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting higher.

Showers are likely Sunday night, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm before 1:00am. The night remains mostly cloudy, and the temperature hovers near 54°F. A south wind persists at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 70 percent.

Come Monday, there is a slight 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00pm. The sun peeks through the clouds, offering a high near 73°F.

The night sky remains mostly cloudy on Monday, with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low temperature settles around 56°F.

Residents are advised to stay in touch with Clarksville Online, ensuring they are prepared for changing weather conditions throughout the weekend and into the start of the new week.