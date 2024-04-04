Garner Hotels to open new location in Northeast Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Garner Hotels, the latest midscale conversion brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) – one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,300 hotels across 19 brands – today announces the opening of its 71-room Garner Hotel Clarksville Northeast, marking the fourth U.S. open property from the brand.

The new hotel will be located at 230 Cracker Barrel Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee.

With a mission to provide all types of travelers with ‘easy going stays that get you on your way,’ guests will find just what they need when staying at Garner hotel Clarksville Northeast – from comfortable spaces to dependable amenities, including a warm reception and flavored water upon check-in, a good night’s sleep, a build-your-own hot breakfast bar, 24/7 bean-to-cup coffee, and a daily cookie happy hour.

Garner Hotel Clarksville Northeast is conveniently located near Austin Peay State University, Old Glory Distilling Co., and Heritage Park Sports Complex, making it a great stay option for travelers wanting a quality stay at an affordable price point.

When staying at Garner Hotel Clarksville Northeast, guests can also enjoy a welcome treat when arriving for furry friends, satisfying snacks available 24/7 in the Garner Shop, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and more.

Teresa Tanner, General Manager, Garner Hotel Clarksville Northeast, said: “We are excited to join the IHG family and welcome guests to Tennessee’s first Garner hotel. Whatever your journey, whether it’s exploring our historic downtown, taking a trip to one of Tennessee’s oldest wineries, or immersing yourself in the local culture and community of Clarksville – our staff is ready to deliver top-notch service so you can keep focused on the good stuff!”

For further information or to book, visit www.garnerhotels.com or use the IHG One Rewards mobile app. IHG One Rewards members can now register, stay, and earn 3X bonus points through May 31st, 2024, at Garner Hotel Clarksville Northeast. With every stay, IHG One Rewards puts members in control with greater personal choice, more valuable points and richer rewards that matter to them.

For more information, please contact: Haley.Olver@ihg.com

About Garner Hotels

Garner Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ new midscale conversion brand, was designed for travelers seeking reliable and relaxed accommodation, whether staying for business or leisure. With a promise to deliver ‘easy going stays that get you on your way,’ Garner provides the essentials that matter most to value-driven guests – convenient locations, a sound night’s sleep and a ‘Make it Yours’ hot breakfast. Garner was created as a high-quality, midscale conversion brand at an affordable price point, and provides brand-defining hallmarks and welcoming guest experiences that appeal to a broad spectrum of locations and markets. The brand currently is available for franchising in the US and Mexico. To learn more about the Garner hotels brand, visit https://www.ihg.com/garner-hotels/hotels/us/en/reservation, and find us on social media: https://www.facebook.com/garnerhotels, https://twitter.com/garnerhotels, and https://www.instagram.com/garnerhotels.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.