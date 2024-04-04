Nashville Sounds score in the 10th to defeat St. Paul Saints, 4-3

Nashville, TN – Nick Kahle knocked the game-winning hit for the Nashville Sounds (3-3) in the 10th inning for a hard fought 4-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (3-2) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

With a runner starting on 2nd base in extra innings, St. Paul intentionally walked Isaac Collins to start the bottom of the 10th. Yonny Hernández followed with a picture-perfect bunt that he beat out without a throw.

Kahle became the hero with a deep fly ball to right field that landed on the warning track. It was more than deep enough to score the runner from third and the right fielder didn’t attempt to make a play.

The Sounds fell behind 1-0 in the 4th but answered quickly with a Hernández RBI single in the bottom half to knot the score at one. A Brewer Hicklen RBI single in the 5th gave the Sounds their first lead of the game.

Entering the game, Hicklen led the Sounds in batting average (.375) and OPS (1.164). St. Paul responded with a run in the 6th on an RBI double by Jair Camargo. St. Paul took the lead once again after a popup found the triangle in shallow right field that deflected off Chavez Young’s glove. A sac-fly by Owen Miller in the 7th made the score 3-3.

Evan McKendry was solid in his second start of the season going 6.0 innings, four hits, two earned runs, and three strikeouts. The start was the longest by a Sounds pitcher this season and the first quality start.

The bullpen was once again stingy with Darrell Thompson, Nolan Blackwood and Enoli Paredes combining for 4.0 innings with five strikeouts and only an unearned run crossing the plate. The Sounds bullpen leads all of Triple-A with a 1.01 ERA and is one of four teams to not allow a home run. Paredes escaped the 10th inning aided by a heads up play to get the lead runner on second base out after a comebacker.

The Sounds play the Saints in game four of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Tobias Myers (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the campaign. St. Paul’s starter will be David Festa (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is at 6:35pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds lowered their bullpen ERA to 1.01 (26.2 IP/3 ER) and 34 strikeouts. They lead Triple-A in ERA and rank 2nd in WHIP (0.86).

Nick Kahle has recorded a hit in all four games he has gotten a start, and the Sounds hold a 3-1 record in those games.

Tonight’s win marks the first walk-off victory for the Sounds of the 2024 season. Nashville had 13 walk-off wins in 2023 including a pair on Opening Day.

