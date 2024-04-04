Tennessee National Guardsman Noah Green throws first pitch for Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, the Nashville Sounds had its first home game of the season against the St. Paul Saints with a special event honoring Staff Sgt. Cole Lukens and Spc. Noah Green, the Tennessee National Guard’s Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year.

Green, a combat engineer with the 890th Sapper Company and Maryville firefighter, took center stage on the pitcher’s mound and threw the first pitch to the Sounds’ mascot, Booster. After the pitch, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, praised the Soldiers for their achievements and service as the crowd cheered.

“We are very proud of these Tennessee Guardsmen,” said Ross. “Their hard work and commitment reflect the very best of our organization and they represent everything that is right about our great state.”

Following the ceremony, Lukens and Green joined the crowd to watch the remainder of the game alongside their fellow Soldiers and fans.

“It was an honor to throw the first pitch and represent my fellow Guardsmen tonight,” said Green. “I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase our organization before the game and for being a part of this amazing event.”

Lukens and Green will represent Tennessee in the upcoming Region 3 Best Warrior Competition, on April 14th, competing against top contenders from the southeastern United States, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Region III winners will then compete in the national competition against representatives from all 54 states and territories in July.