Austin Peay State University Baseball falls Bellarmine, 9-6

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind home runs by right fielder Lyle Miller-Green and center fielder John Bay but could not hold the early advantage and fell 9-6 to Bellarmine Friday night in Atlantic Sun Conference action on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (16-13, 5-5 ASUN) built its 3-0 lead in the game’s first two innings. In the first, Miller-Green followed left fielder Clayton Gray’s leadoff single with a home run to right field. Bay added to the lead one inning later with a solo home run. It was Miller-Green’s 16th home run of the season and Bay’s 12th campaign, which started its second half Friday.

Bellarmine (5-24, 4-6 ASUN) charged back in the fourth inning. Third baseman Reed Blaszczyk singled, and shortstop Luke Scales walked to start the inning, and the Knights used a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position. APSU starter Jacob Weaver struck out the next batter for the second out but could not end the threat. Left fielder Jacob Rowold singled to drive in two runs before catcher Charlie Rife hit a three-run home run to give Bellarmine a 5-3 lead.

Austin Peay State University would have a golden opportunity to chip away at what turned into an 8-4 Bellarmine lead in the sixth inning. The Govs loaded the bases with one out as Bay and designated hitter Conner Gore walked before second baseman Ambren Voitik reached on an infield single.

However, Austin Peay State University scored only one run on catcher Gus Freeman’s sacrifice fly before Gray saw a potential base hit nabbed by the Knight’s shortstop to end the inning.

The APSU Govs loaded the bases again with one out in the seventh after third baseman Brody Szako doubled before shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar was hit by a pitch and first baseman Justin Olson walked. Bellarmine countered by bringing in reliever Nolan Pender, who got a strikeout and flew out to put Austin Peay State University’s last-best threat to rest.

Bay went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBI to lead the APSU Govs offense. Gray added a 2-for-5 outing, and Voitik was 2-for-4.

Weaver (2-2) lost after allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over 5.2 innings.

Scales led Bellarmine with his 2-for-3 outing that included two walks and an RBI. Reliever S. Thom (1-1) picked up the win after limiting Austin Peay State University to two runs on two hits and two walks over three innings. Pender notched his first save after allowing one run on three hits over 2.2 innings.