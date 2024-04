Austin Peay State University goes scoreless against Kennesaw State, 7-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team lost a 7-0 decision to Kennesaw State on Friday at the Governor’s Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-10, 0-6 ASUN) did not earn the early doubles point despite a 6-3 win on court three by Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen against Mikolaj Lis and Hugo Salmeron.

Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami fell, 6-1, on court one to Harvey Conway and Raul Garcia with Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis dropping a 6-2 match to Joel Gibson and Anthony Weingarten.

The Governors fell in straight singles matches on courts 1-6.

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts North Florida for a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Kennesaw State Results



Singles

Doubles