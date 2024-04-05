Clarksville Living Magazine announces April/May 2024 edition on stands now

Clarksville, TN – The team at Clarksville Living Magazine is excited to announce the release of the April/May 2024 edition of Clarksville’s #1 print source for what’s happening in our city, ranked one of the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the United States over the last five years.

This month’s issue features the latest in Cindy Podurgal Chambers’ series – At Home in Clarksville. Chambers sat down with photographer Susan Bryant and her husband, artist Billy Renkl, to talk about their unique 85-year-old home in a story entitled Susan Bryant & Billy Renkl: Hands, Hearts, and Living with Art.

Chambers writes, “Part art studio, part gallery, part library, the house is a quiet riot of light and life and learning.”

In our “Community” section, be sure to read Christie Crawford’s story, “Meet Clarksville’s Own Mad Herbalist.” Crawford introduces us to Elizabeth “Lis” Diaz, writing, “Raised n New Jersey from Dominican Republic roots, a form of tea was the usual beverage at the Diaz table, where she learned to blend at an early age. Lis is very clear about the distinction between “tea” which is a form of black tea, and tisane, which is made from herbs, vegetables, and fruit leaves.”

You can also check out Alexandra Arnold’s story on Clarksville Greenways, and our piece on Andrew “Ziggy” Zendejas, Ziggy, a Clarksville resident and one of the most sought-after guitarist in Nashville, just released a CD of his own music.

In addition to these and other stories, this issue contains pictures and words highlighting more than a dozen local February/March events, ranging in nature from politics to business, black history to art, music, charity, and more.

We hope you enjoy this issue of Clarksville’s magazine of choice, winner of Best of Clarksville 2023. You’ll find copies at dozens of locations around the city. You can also find us online by searching Clarksville Living Magazine on Facebook.