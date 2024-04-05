Fort Campbell MWR to hold Month of the Military Child events in April

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is hosting several events throughout April to celebrate the Month of the Military Child (MOMC).

Saturday, April 6th, from 10:00am to noon, the Fort Campbell community is invited to take part in the Month of the Military Child Color Run at Shaw Physical Fitness Center. Colored chalk will be thrown and blasted into the air at participants during the free stroller and pet-friendly event. Prior to the start of the run, Col. Chris Midberry, Fort Campbell Garrison Commander, will sign a proclamation recognizing the importance of military children and their resilience.

“Growing up as a military child myself, I experienced first-hand some of the unique challenges our military children face from frequent moves to the absence of a parent during training, TDY, or deployments,” said Midberry. “Military children show incredible courage and adaptability in the face of adversity.”

Purple Up Day will officially be celebrated on April 17th at Fort Campbell. The MWR website explains, “The color purple was chosen and symbolizes all branches of the military; it is a combination of Army green, Marine Corps red, and Coast Guard, Air Force, and Navy blue. Wearing the color purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youth for their courage and sacrifices.”

KidsFest takes place on April 20th from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The free event at Fryar Stadium has activities for all ages, displays, a DJ, giveaways, and more. Everyone is invited to wear costumes to the event.

“This month let’s make a special effort to show appreciation for our military children,” said Midberry. “We hope to see you there.”

Other MOMC events include a Community Art Project, Young Lives, Big Stories Contest, Operation Megaphone, and more. Visit the MWR website for more information about these events and more during the Month of the Military Child.