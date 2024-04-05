Jamie Dean Peltz runs for Tennessee State House of Representatives, District 67

Clarksville, TN – Jamie Dean Peltz proudly announces her candidacy for the Tennessee State House of Representatives, District 67.

Born in 1986 in Columbus, Ohio, Jamie’s upbringing was highlighted by the values instilled by her parents, both former Marines, who exemplified service and dedication to our nation’s principles. Her father, a former union brick mason turned small business owner, shaped Jamie’s understanding of hard work and perseverance from an early age.

The values she learned as a child laid the foundation of Jamie’s passion for public service. Spending over ten years working in the healthcare field strengthened her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

After completing her degree in Business Administration, her desire to serve found a natural avenue into the realm of local politics, where she would flourish.

She met her husband Joshua (a now-retired Army soldier) in 2012. They moved to Clarksville in 2018 and immediately knew they had found their forever home, where they decided to settle and raise their children.

Throughout her career, Jamie has established herself as a skilled strategist and effective leader, building strong relationships with local and state officials. Her deep understanding of Clarksville’s issues and her unwavering commitment to its residents uniquely position her to represent District 67 in the Tennessee State House. Her tireless work ethic, honesty, intelligence, and political acumen have earned her recognition both locally and across the state.

As a Republican, Jamie is dedicated to upholding the Constitution and advocating for effective government. She is driven by a desire to ensure that Clarksville continues to thrive by prioritizing infrastructure development, improving education, and passing legislation that enhances the quality of life for all residents of District 67.

“As your next State Representative, I will serve the people of District 67 with integrity, vision, and a steadfast dedication to prosperity. Your voice matters, and I will ensure that we have a seat at the table. I will fight to bring to Clarksville much-needed infrastructure improvements, upgrades to our schools, and a safer community. I would be honored to receive your vote and support.” -Jamie Dean Peltz.

For more information visit www.JamieDeanPeltz.com